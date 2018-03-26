Wisconsin cougar caught on resident's trail camera

March 26 (UPI) -- A cougar that has been wandering in Wisconsin for more than two months was caught on video by a resident's trail camera.

Alex Gritner of Washington County said his trail camera in Colgate captured footage of the mountain lion wandering near his home on Friday.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is working to verify whether Gritner's footage shows a cougar, but one big cat is known to be in the area and was confirmed to have been spotted in Colgate March 13.

The DNR said 11 confirmed mountain lion sightings have been marked in Wisconsin since Jan. 5. The sightings are all believed to be of the same cougar, officials said.

A Feb. 18 incident in the city of Brookfield garnered national attention when a resident's home security camera captured the feline wandering up to a house and looking in through a window.