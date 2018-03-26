Home / Odd News

Overturned truck covers highway in McDonald's fries

By Ben Hooper  |  March 26, 2018 at 9:09 AM
March 26 (UPI) -- A California highway was coated in McDonald's French fries when a truck loaded with boxes of the frozen potatoes overturned.

Authorities confirmed the truck overturned on the southbound 5 Freeway in Irvine early Sunday morning and dumped its load of McDonald's fries onto the side of the road.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident and no injuries were reported, emergency responders said.

Cleanup crews were summoned to the scene and police said there was no major effect on traffic from the crash.

