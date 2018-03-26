Man breaks promise to wife, wins $4 million lottery prize

March 26 (UPI) -- A Virginia man's wife has good cause to offer him some forgiveness after he disobeyed her and bought a lottery ticket worth $4 million.

Oliver Davis Jr. of Portsmouth told Virginia Lottery officials he knew buying a Super Cash Frenzy ticket might land him in some hot water at home.

"I told my wife I wouldn't do it anymore," Davis said.

He said she might forgive him, however, since the ticket was a $4 million top prize winner.

"I broke a promise, but I think she'll forgive me this time," he said.

Dollar Delites, the store were Davis bought the winning ticket on Friday, was awarded a $10,000 bonus for selling the winner.