Florida woman seeks to save tree by marrying it

March 26 (UPI) -- A Florida woman seeking to save a tree from being chopped down by the city held a wedding where she became married to the ficus.

Karen Cooper said she and other neighbors of Snell Family Park in Fort Myers were distraught when they learned the city's Beautification Advisory Board and Public Works Department plan to have the giant ficus, which is more than 100 years old, removed from the park.

Cooper organized a Saturday event at the park where she and several other brides in white gowns said their vows to the tree.

"If they cut down this tree, I'm going to be a widow," Cooper told the Fort Myers News-Press.

Cooper and her allies plan to make their case to the Beautification Advisory Board during its Tuesday meeting.

Ward 5 Councilman Fred Burson, the only city official who attended the wedding on Saturday, vowed to fight for the ficus.

"If we don't get it settled at the Beautification Board meeting, I'll take it to the City Council," he said.