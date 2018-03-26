Home / Odd News

Florida woman seeks to save tree by marrying it

By Ben Hooper  |  March 26, 2018 at 12:59 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

March 26 (UPI) -- A Florida woman seeking to save a tree from being chopped down by the city held a wedding where she became married to the ficus.

Karen Cooper said she and other neighbors of Snell Family Park in Fort Myers were distraught when they learned the city's Beautification Advisory Board and Public Works Department plan to have the giant ficus, which is more than 100 years old, removed from the park.

Cooper organized a Saturday event at the park where she and several other brides in white gowns said their vows to the tree.

"If they cut down this tree, I'm going to be a widow," Cooper told the Fort Myers News-Press.

Cooper and her allies plan to make their case to the Beautification Advisory Board during its Tuesday meeting.

Ward 5 Councilman Fred Burson, the only city official who attended the wedding on Saturday, vowed to fight for the ficus.

"If we don't get it settled at the Beautification Board meeting, I'll take it to the City Council," he said.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
California man launches steam-powered rocket 1,875 feet California man launches steam-powered rocket 1,875 feet
Agitated moose shatters driver's windshield Agitated moose shatters driver's windshield
Crawfish clings to beer, smokes a cigarette Crawfish clings to beer, smokes a cigarette
Kookaburra defeats snake in unusual backyard battle Kookaburra defeats snake in unusual backyard battle
Snownado interrupts man's shoveling outside home Snownado interrupts man's shoveling outside home