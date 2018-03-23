Turkish chefs cook up 1,135-pound baklava for Guinness record

March 23 (UPI) -- A team of chefs broke a world record by cooking up a 1,135-pound baklava at a gastronomy summit in Turkey.

The record attempt, which was certified by a Guinness adjudicator, took place Thursday at Travelexpo's Third International Tourism Fair at the ATO Congresium convention hall in Ankara.

The record-breaking dessert, which was baked on a single tray in a special oven, amounted to about 11,800 slices, organizers said.

The baklava record was sponsored by ice cream chain MADO. Mehmet Kanbur, CEO of the company, said the baklava was cooked up after three months of planning and weighed nearly twice as much as a previous record holder.