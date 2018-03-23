Home / Odd News

Snownado interrupts man's shoveling outside home

By Ben Hooper  |  March 23, 2018 at 2:36 PM
March 23 (UPI) -- A Welsh family going out to shovel show came up against a series of unusual obstacles -- miniature snownadoes whipping the snow around.

The video, filmed Sunday outside a home in Carmarthenshire, shows a snownado, or snow tornado, forming while a man with a shovel looks on.

"I was outside in the garden with the family. The man in the video is my father," the filmer wrote.

They said several other whirlwinds were spotted during the day.

"Several other tornadoes were seen but not filmed, and they all lasted for around 5 seconds or so," the filmer wrote.

