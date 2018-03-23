Home / Odd News

'Peeping Tom' turkey breaks into Maine home through window

By Ben Hooper  |  March 23, 2018 at 9:11 AM
March 23 (UPI) -- Police in Maine shared photos of an unusual "peeping 'Tom'" found inside a resident's bedroom -- a window-smashing turkey.

The Kennebunk Police Department said the turkey crashed into the home through a bedroom window on Wednesday morning.

"This morning, officers responded to a suspicious incident in town. This peeping 'Tom' took it one step further and forcibly entered the house," the post said.

The post included two photos of the turkey inside the bedroom as well as "an artist rendering of the suspect" -- a coloring book sketch of a turkey.

"Please be on the lookout for this 'Tom,'" police wrote.

