Kookaburra defeats snake in unusual backyard battle

March 23 (UPI) -- An Australian man captured video when he looked into his back yard and spotted an unusual natural scene -- a snake losing a fight to a kookaburra bird.

The video, filmed Thursday at William Watson's Tewantin, Queensland, home, shows the kookaburra standing on a wall and feasting on the vanquished snake.

Watson said the kookaburra won the fight by bashing the snake's head against the wood.

"You don't see that every day," he told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation "We often get kookaburras coming to visit, but haven't seen this before."