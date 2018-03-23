Home / Odd News

Kookaburra defeats snake in unusual backyard battle

By Ben Hooper  |  March 23, 2018 at 3:01 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

March 23 (UPI) -- An Australian man captured video when he looked into his back yard and spotted an unusual natural scene -- a snake losing a fight to a kookaburra bird.

The video, filmed Thursday at William Watson's Tewantin, Queensland, home, shows the kookaburra standing on a wall and feasting on the vanquished snake.

Watson said the kookaburra won the fight by bashing the snake's head against the wood.

"You don't see that every day," he told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation "We often get kookaburras coming to visit, but haven't seen this before."

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Elderly man finds invading 5-foot lizard on bathroom shelf Elderly man finds invading 5-foot lizard on bathroom shelf
Golfer catches kangaroo fighting flag on fifth green Golfer catches kangaroo fighting flag on fifth green
Slithering snake makes surprise appearance at Disney World Slithering snake makes surprise appearance at Disney World
Saskatchewan woman rescues porcupine stuck on its back Saskatchewan woman rescues porcupine stuck on its back
Exchange students in Italy set fire by cooking pasta without water Exchange students in Italy set fire by cooking pasta without water