Bar sets Guinness record with $14,168 shot of cognac

March 23 (UPI) -- Guinness World Records confirmed a $14,168 shot of cognac served at a London bar was the most expensive in the world.

Ranjeeta Dutt McGroarty, founder and director of Trinity Natural Gas, ordered a 1.4-ounce serving of Rome de Bellegarde from a bottle that was discovered in cognac house Jean Fillioux's cellar in 2004 and is believed to have been from the very first blend created by the distiller in 1894.

The shot was served to McGroarty at London bar Hyde Kensington and cost her $14,168, which was confirmed by Guinness to be the most expensive shot of cognac ever sold.

The bar shared photos of the receipt and the presentation of its Guinness certificate on Facebook.