Saskatchewan woman rescues porcupine stuck on its back

March 22 (UPI) -- A Saskatchewan woman filmed her unusual encounter with a porcupine having trouble getting off its back on a snowy road.

The video shows the woman using a snow brush from her SUV to help the porcupine flip back onto its legs Monday on a road in Melville.

"Apparently, this little guy is stuck on his back," the woman says in the video. "I know how you feel, buddy. It happens to me in the morning sometimes."

The woman, who said she spotted the distressed creature while driving, ends up helping the porcupine a second time when climbing a difficult snowbank causes it to flip onto its back again.

"I saw a porcupine and stopped the vehicle to watch and see if he could get up," she wrote. "Clearly, he could not."