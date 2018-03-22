Pennsylvania couple marry in Walmart Garden Center

March 22 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania couple who wanted their coworkers to be able to attend their wedding held the ceremony in the Garden Center of their Walmart.

Chrissy Slonaker Torres and Leida Torres, who met in September 2015 when Torres started working as a manager at the West Manchester Township Walmart where Slonaker Torres was an employee, said they realized when they started planning their wedding in December that some of their coworkers would have to miss the ceremony because the store is open 24 hours.

The couple executed their solution on Saturday: holding their wedding in the Walmart Garden Center, surrounded by their coworkers, friends and family.

"We both have a lot of really close friends that we call family in our Walmart store," Slonaker Torres told the York Daily Record. "We discussed it with the store manager and the home office so that everybody in our store -- everybody that we share our lives with -- can be a part of the wedding."

The couple said customers were also charmed by the ceremony.

"There were some customers that were going around saying 'ooooh' and 'ahhh,' and that was so sweet," Slonaker Torres said. "You could hear it in the background. I didn't hear anything negative."