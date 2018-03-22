Home / Odd News

Golfer catches kangaroo fighting flag on fifth green

By Ben Hooper  |  March 22, 2018 at 1:12 PM
March 22 (UPI) -- An Australian woman practicing her golf game at a local course came upon an unusual hazard on the fifth green -- a kangaroo boxing with the flag.

Bettina Hammant said she was approaching the fifth hole Tuesday at Noosa Golf Club in Tewantin, Queensland, when she noticed the kangaroo blocking her ball's path.

Hammant's video, which she posted to Facebook, shows the kangaroo watching the flag for a few seconds before unleashing a flurry of punches on the inanimate object.

"This has to be one of the funniest things I've seen," Hammant wrote. "I was out practicing and saw this!"

