Fans at NBA game eat directly from mayonnaise jar

March 22 (UPI) -- The most shocking moment of the Detroit Pistons' game against the Sacramento Kings took place in the stands, where two women ate from a jar of mayonnaise.

The fans at Monday night's game in Sacramento quickly went viral after cameras captured them spooning what appears to be the egg-based condiment out of a mayo jar.

"You know, there's food you can put that on," ESPN tweeted with footage of the bizarre snacking session.

Commenters suggested the women were intentionally pranking the cameras by eating yogurt, pudding or a similar non-mayo food out of the jar.