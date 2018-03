March 21 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Wisconsin shared video of an unusual rescue where a tiny oxygen mask was used to save the life of a small kitten.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue shared video showing the aftermath of a house fire in the city on Monday.

Firefighters said no humans were injured in the fire, which began in the kitchen, but a kitten rescued from the home was suffering from smoke inhalation.

The video shows firefighters gently treating the kitten with oxygen to save its life.