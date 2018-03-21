Mom breaks second Guinness record running marathon with triplets

March 21 (UPI) -- A California mom broke her second Guinness World Record when she completed a marathon while pushing her triplets in a stroller.

Ann Marie Cody of Sunnyvale completed the Modesto Marathon with a time of 4 hours, 6 minutes and 33 seconds, surpassing the previous Guinness World Record for "fastest marathon pushing a triple pram (female)" by nearly 20 minutes.

Cody completed her run while pushing a stroller containing her 15-month-old triplets.

Cody and her kids previously made the Guinness Book of World Records for "fastest half marathon pushing a triple pram (female)" when they performed a similar feat at the Fresno Half Marathon with a time of 1 hour, 47 minutes and 59 seconds.

The mother's record-braking runs raised funds for the El Camino Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in Mountain View, where her triplets were cared for by doctors.

"It's fun to break records but more important for me to help support the hospital and staff that took such good care of us," Cody said. "Our babies were born at 33 weeks and spent weeks in El Camino Hospital NICU. I can't thank the staff enough, and wanted to give back in a way that included the triplets."

She said the record attempts also served as bonding time with her kids.

"Running with the stroller is tough, but it's a great activity that we can do together," Cody said. "Exposing my two sons and daughter to their community and outdoor activities is a bonus, though after a few miles, it's nap time."