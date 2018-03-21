Loose monkey spotted near Miami strip club

March 20 (UPI) -- Police and wildlife officials attempted to track down a loose monkey seen near a Florida strip club on Tuesday.

The North Miami Beach police department said it was working in conjunction with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to locate the monkey, which came from an industrial area west of Interstate 95.

The monkey was first spotted outside the King of Diamonds strip club Tuesday morning, according to the Miami Herald.

North Miami Beach police were working to determine if the monkey was the same animal that escaped from a Dania Beach primate lab days earlier.

"The last time I heard we still hadn't found him," chief of staff to the mayor and city commission in North Miami Beach Nicole Gomez said. "We don't know if it's the same monkey spotted near the Embassy Lakes community in Cooper City."

FWC officials said the Vervet monkey is likely a wild animal that migrated south from a colony in the same area as the primate lab.

The search for the monkey was suspended Tuesday night, FWC officials said.

"The monkey is still on the loose," North Miami Beach City Manager Ana Garcia said.