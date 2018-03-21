Longhorn steer rides in modified sedan on Nebraska highway

March 21 (UPI) -- A traveler on a Nebraska highway pulled over to take video of an unusual sight: a longhorn steer being transported in a modified sedan.
The video, recorded Saturday at the side of a highway in the O'Neill area, shows a car with a longhorn steer standing on the passenger side, which has been modified to accommodate the large animal.
"We were driving down the highway on our way to visit family when I noticed something odd protruding out of the vehicle ahead of us," the filmer wrote.
"We proceeded to pass the vehicle and had to take a double take as we couldn't BULL-lieve our eyes. We pulled over about 1/2 mile ahead and waited for it to come by again so we could see it again and take a video to share with friends and family. We've seen plenty of dogs with their head out of a window, but never an entire longhorn steer!"