Longhorn steer rides in modified sedan on Nebraska highway

March 21 (UPI) -- A traveler on a Nebraska highway pulled over to take video of an unusual sight: a longhorn steer being transported in a modified sedan.

The video, recorded Saturday at the side of a highway in the O'Neill area, shows a car with a longhorn steer standing on the passenger side, which has been modified to accommodate the large animal.

"We were driving down the highway on our way to visit family when I noticed something odd protruding out of the vehicle ahead of us," the filmer wrote.