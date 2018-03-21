Home / Odd News

Koala rescued from top of power pole in Australia

By Ben Hooper  |  March 21, 2018 at 2:22 PM
March 21 (UPI) -- Wildlife rescuers in Australia shared video of a koala being rescued from atop a power pole, where it had been stranded for two days.

The World Wildlife Fund -- Australia shared video online showing a cherry picker being used to rescue a koala stranded at the top of a power pole.

The rescuers said the marsupial had been stranded without food, water or shade at the top of the pole amid a heatwave in Darling Downs, Queensland.

The WWF said excessive tree clearing in the area is responsible for pushing koalas and other wildlife into developed areas.

