'Puppies' rescued by firefighters found to be red fox kits

March 20 (UPI) -- Colorado Springs firefighters said they were surprised to learn that the littler of "puppies" they rescued from a storm drain were actually baby foxes.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted photos showing firefighters fishing what were initially thought to be abandoned puppies out of a storm drain near the closed St. Francis Hospital.

The "puppies" were taken to Powers Pet Emergency & Specialty, where veterinarians said they weren't actually dogs at all, but rather newborn red fox kits.

"This time of year there are a lot of animals that are starting to have their young, and they have them in small dens that are places that we can encounter when we're recreating in the outdoors like we like to do," Travis Sauder, district wildlife manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, told KCNC-TV.

He said the foxes will be returned to the storm drain.

"These animals are going to be put back where we found them hoping that the mother is still in the area and can pick up the normal duties like she would. If the mom's not around anymore we can take them to a licensed rehab," Sauder said.