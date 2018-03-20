Police release video of failed hammer break-in attempt

March 20 (UPI) -- Australian police shared video from a failed burglary involving a man who attempted to use a hammer to smash his way into a cafe.

Victoria Police said the video, recorded just after 6 p.m. March 3 by security cameras at the Burnside Heights cafe, shows two men pull up in a Nissan Maxima sedan that had been reported stolen.

A man with his face covered gets out of the vehicle and starts using a hammer to strike the glass door of the cafe.

The man succeeds only in making a small hole in the door, and his attempts to expand the opening prove to be slow-going.

The man eventually gives up and gets back into the car, but not before struggling with the locked door of the vehicle.

Police said the two men are also believed to have been involved in a home invasion and armed robbery the previous day.

The Brimbank Crime Investigation Unit is attempting to identify the suspects, police said.