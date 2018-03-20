Home / Odd News

'Legendary' sea monster on Georgia beach likely a decomposing shark

By Ben Hooper  |  March 20, 2018 at 9:16 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

March 20 (UPI) -- Experts said a Lock Ness monster-like "legendary" creature that washed up on a Georgia beach was likely a badly decomposed shark.

Jeff Warren said she and his son came across the carcass near Darien on Saturday and a close look revealed it wasn't a seal, as they initially thought, but rather some sort of sea creature that resembled a baby Loch Ness monster.

Fishermen at Skipper's Fish Camp in nearby Darien dubbed the carcass Alty in honor of Altamaha-ha, a Nessie-like sea monster rumored to live near the Georgia coast.

"My son, who is twelve, thinks it is the child of the legendary Altamaha-ha and has now decided he wants to be a marine biologist," Warren told the Savannah Morning News.

Chantal Audran of the Tybee Island Marine Science Center, who saw a photo of the creature, said it may have been a shark in an advanced state of decomposition.

"It looks like a deep sea shark, like a frilled shark. Although I don't see gill slits," Audran said.

Tara Cox, associate professor of marine sciences at Savannah State University, suggested it appeared to be a former basking shark.

"I did some digging, and yes, a basking shark looks surprisingly like a mythological/prehistoric sea serpent when it decomposes," she said.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Dan Ashe agreed that a basking shark was the likely culprit, as they have been known to decompose in such a way that they start to resemble prehistoric and legendary creatures.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Thousands of Waldos run to raise money for charity Thousands of Waldos run to raise money for charity
Confused owl flies into apartment, explores bedroom Confused owl flies into apartment, explores bedroom
$5 birthday gift turns into $50,000 lottery jackpot $5 birthday gift turns into $50,000 lottery jackpot
Police raid illegal gambling room disguised as Zumba studio Police raid illegal gambling room disguised as Zumba studio
Severely burnt-out car spotted driving on Chinese road Severely burnt-out car spotted driving on Chinese road