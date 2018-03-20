Firefighter takes a break to offer water to thirsty koala

March 20 (UPI) -- A firefighter battling wildfires in Australia stopped to offer a drink to a thirsty koala seeking water at the side of the road.

A video filmed by Stumpy Carlin on a Victoria road near the Terang wildfire shows the thirsty koala seeking assistance from an emergency responder.

The video, filmed from inside a fire truck, shows the firefighter giving the koala a drink from his water bottle.

The scene elicited comparisons to Sam, a koala that became famous in 2009 after a firefighter was filmed offering the marsupial a drink of water. Sam became a national celebrity, but died from an unrelated illness later that same year.