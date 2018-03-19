Home / Odd News

Thousands of Waldos run to raise money for charity

March 19, 2018
March 19 (UPI) -- Thousands of people in Britain dressed in the iconic red and white of Where's Waldo? braved the cold to run for a literacy charity.

The National Literacy Trust said thousands of people dressed as Waldo -- known as Wally in Britain -- and ran in 5k and 10k events in London's Clapham Common on Sunday.

The event went on as planned despite colder than usual temperatures, which brought snow to the area.

The National Literacy Trust's Fun Run raised money for the charity, which promotes literacy in the country.

