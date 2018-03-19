Home / Odd News

Police stop car driving with front tire missing

By Ben Hooper  |  March 19, 2018 at 9:54 AM
March 19 (UPI) -- Police in Britain said they stopped a car spotted traveling on the highway with an important piece of the vehicle missing -- a whole tire.

The Lancashire Constabulary's Road Policing Unit tweeted police responded to the M55 highway between north Preston and Blackpool, England, after members of the public reported a car driving with a tire missing.

Officers arrived and found the vehicle moving with the front left corner dragging on the road.

"The driver was unaware what the problem was," police tweeted. "They are now aware a day in court is coming for numerous offenses."

