'Local landmark' cow statue being sought after theft

March 19, 2018
March 19 (UPI) -- Police in England said they are on the hunt for a "local landmark" stolen in a "rather unusual theft" -- a life-sized fiberglass cow statue.

Huntingdonshire Police said in a Facebook post that a resident in the village of Ramsey Forty Foot, England, reported someone apparently entered the rear garden of their home and made off with the statue of a black-and-white Friesian cow.

The theft is believed to have occurred between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 4 p.m. Thursday, police said.

"The replica was stolen from a property that overlooks the River Nene and is described as somewhat of a local landmark," the Facebook post said.

Police are asking anyone with knowledge of the theft to contact investigators.

