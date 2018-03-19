Leopard captured after wandering into residential area

March 19 (UPI) -- Wildlife rescuers responded to a crowded town in India where a wandering leopard was caught on camera hanging out in front of a home.

The Leopard Rescue Team of Sanjay Gandhi National Park and Thane Forest Department officials responded Sunday afternoon to the Bhatia area of Ulhasnagar, where residents reported a leopard had wandered into town.

Witnesses said a large crowd gathered to watch the leopard after it was spotted outside a bungalow and the home's owner contacted officials.

Rescuers said they were able to tranquilize the leopard after a capture operation lasting about four hours. They said they were surprised to find a leopard in the area, which they said is not close to the wooded areas that serve as the big cats' natural habitats.

The leopard was checked out by veterinarians and determined to be healthy enough to release back into the wild, a safe distance from the city.

No injuries were reported from the leopard's visit.