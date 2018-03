March 19 (UPI) -- Residents of an apartment in Vietnam captured video of a confused owl that flew into the home and wandered around a bedroom.

The video, filmed Friday, shows the owl wandering around the floor, bed and walls of the bedroom in an apparent search for an exit.

It was unclear how the owl managed to get inside the bedroom, but it did not appear to be injured.

"This bird was lost and flew into our apartment," the filmer wrote.