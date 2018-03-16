Woman rides in taxi trunk to carry large table

March 16 (UPI) -- A surprised traveler on a Chinese road captured video of a woman riding in the open trunk of a taxi cab while carrying a large table.

The video, filmed March 13, shows the taxi traveling at a high speed on a busy road in Nanchang City, Jiangxi Province, with a woman sitting in the open trunk holding onto a table that was apparently too large to fit inside the vehicle without being held in place.

Police said they stopped the vehicle and discovered the woman was the taxi driver's wife and the couple were transporting the table to their daughter's house and didn't want to pay to have it moved by a larger vehicle.

The taxi driver was issued a fine and points were deducted from his license, police said.