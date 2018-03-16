Home / Odd News

Taiwan's 8-hour rainbow declared world's longest-lasting by Guinness

By Ben Hooper  |  March 16, 2018 at 12:03 PM
March 16 (UPI) -- Guinness World Records is officially recognizing a rainbow recorded by a university in Taiwan as the longest-lasting on record, appearing for 8 hours, 58 minutes.

The record-keeping organization announced a ceremony is being planned for Saturday at Taipei's Chinese Culture University, where professors in the Department of Atmospheric Science documented the Nov. 30, 2017, rainbow.

One of the professors, Chou Kun-hsuan, said the rainbow was visible from 6:57 a.m. until 3:55 p.m., smashing the record set by a 1994 rainbow in Wetherby, England, that lasted for 6 hours.

"It was amazing... It felt like a gift from the sky... It's so rare!" Chou told the BBC in December, when the university announced it was submitting evidence of the rainbow to Guinness.

The ceremony Saturday is expected to be attended by CCU professors and students as well as members of the Guinness World Records committee, Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau chief, the Taipei City Tourism Bureau director and the director of the Yangming Mountain National Park Service.

