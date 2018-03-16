Home / Odd News

Swiss student invents paper plane folding machine

By Ben Hooper  |  March 16, 2018 at 2:05 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

March 16 (UPI) -- A crafty Swiss student posted a video showing off his latest invention -- a machine that creates paper airplanes.

Fabian, the student who goes by DomiNope on YouTube, posted a video showing off "The Paperplane Machine," an invention he created for a school project.

The video shows paper sliding along an assembly line and being folded by the mechanism.

Fabian said he wanted to show off the machine, although it still needs some work.

"The machine does not actually work as well as portrayed in this video," he wrote.

"I used strings to pull the paper as the wheels are not capable of moving the paper across. I used jump-cuts in between the folding bits to shorten the waiting time. Also, the first pair of servomotors were moved by hand, unlike the second one.

I hope to get this machine to run smoothly one day. If this will be the case, I will upload a second, unedited video."

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Runaway dog sled team causes a scene on Alaska highway Runaway dog sled team causes a scene on Alaska highway
U.S. Marshals find alligator in fish tank during home raid U.S. Marshals find alligator in fish tank during home raid
Wild boar surprises locals with visit to urban area Wild boar surprises locals with visit to urban area
Skier meets goat at 10,000 feet at Montana resort Skier meets goat at 10,000 feet at Montana resort
Russian plane loses load of gold, platinum and diamonds Russian plane loses load of gold, platinum and diamonds