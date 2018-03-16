Snow atop semi truck pulls netting down from overpass

March 16 (UPI) -- Police in Massachusetts are warning drivers to clear off their vehicles after a snow pile on top of a semi truck's trailer brought down the netting from an overpass.

The Bourne Police Department shared a video recorded by Jennifer Bruce Richards' daughter, Taylor, after her mother asked her to begin filming while they were driving on Massachusetts Route 25 in Wareham.

Richards said she asked the girl to record video because she was concerned the tall mound of snow on top of the semi truck was going to cause a safety hazard when the vehicle passed under the overpass.

The video shows the snow collide with the safety netting stretched under the bridge, causing it to fall onto vehicles behind the truck.

Richards' car is scraped by the netting, but she manages to swerve out of the way.

"Luckily, there were no injuries," police wrote. "Although the tractor trailer activated its hazards, it continued driving. Please take the time to clear the snow off your vehicles so that other vehicles have sNOw problems driving behind you."