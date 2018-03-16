Home / Odd News

Man pushes beached dolphin back out to sea at Mexican beach

By Ben Hooper  |  March 16, 2018 at 2:19 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

March 16 (UPI) -- A photographer and his client came to the rescue of a dolphin they discovered stranded in the sand when they arrived at a Mexican beach for a photoshoot.

Photographer Jesus Aguirre said he and his client arrived at Ponce Beach in Sinaloa at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and discovered a beached dolphin struggling to get back to the water.

The video shows the man pushing the dolphin out into the surf until it reaches water deep enough to swim.

The dolphin is eventually able to swim away, its dorsal fin disappearing into the waves.

Related UPI Stories
Topics: Jesus
Trending Stories
Runaway dog sled team causes a scene on Alaska highway Runaway dog sled team causes a scene on Alaska highway
U.S. Marshals find alligator in fish tank during home raid U.S. Marshals find alligator in fish tank during home raid
Wild boar surprises locals with visit to urban area Wild boar surprises locals with visit to urban area
Skier meets goat at 10,000 feet at Montana resort Skier meets goat at 10,000 feet at Montana resort
Russian plane loses load of gold, platinum and diamonds Russian plane loses load of gold, platinum and diamonds