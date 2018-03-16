Man pushes beached dolphin back out to sea at Mexican beach

March 16 (UPI) -- A photographer and his client came to the rescue of a dolphin they discovered stranded in the sand when they arrived at a Mexican beach for a photoshoot.

Photographer Jesus Aguirre said he and his client arrived at Ponce Beach in Sinaloa at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and discovered a beached dolphin struggling to get back to the water.

The video shows the man pushing the dolphin out into the surf until it reaches water deep enough to swim.

The dolphin is eventually able to swim away, its dorsal fin disappearing into the waves.