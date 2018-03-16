Britons struggle to walk up road's icy hill

March 16 (UPI) -- A British man filmed video from a window when he spotted several pedestrians struggling with the same problem -- walking up an icy hill.

Paul Dubbelman filmed video from a window in Swanage, England, showing pedestrians struggling to use the sidewalks after an ice storm.

The walkers fail to make progress due to the steep incline and slippery ice, causing one man to attempt to crawl up the middle of the road on his hands and knees.

The man appears to be making progress initially, but eventually begins to slip and slides down the hill, nearly taking out some of the other attempted pedestrians in the process.