March 15 (UPI) -- A woman in Hong Kong captured video of an unusual sight -- an apparently lost wild boar wandering through a busy urban area.

Michelle Wong said she was near Belcher Bay Park in Kennedy Town district on Tuesday when she spotted the boar trotting along near a busy road.

Witnesses said the boar had earlier been seen swimming in Victoria Harbor and made its way inland.

It was unclear what eventually became of the animal.