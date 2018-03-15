Runaway dog sled team causes a scene on Alaska highway

March 15 (UPI) -- A team of sled dogs who were perhaps a little too dedicated to their sport were caught on camera running down an Alaska highway -- without their musher.

McKenna Wall captured video Sunday while sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle traveling on the Steese Highway in Fairbanks.

The video shows a team of sled dogs pulling an empty sled at a high speed down the side of the road.

An SUV pulled up next to the sled appears to be trying, unsuccessfully, to stop the team.

Wall said bystanders were eventually able to stop the dogs and return them unharmed to their owner.