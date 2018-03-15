Riders trapped upside-down on roller coaster in Texas

March 15 (UPI) -- Riders on a Batman-themed roller coaster in Texas were trapped upside-down for about 45 minutes when the ride jerked to a sudden halt.

Witnesses recorded video Tuesday when Batman: The Ride at Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio stopped suddenly at the top of one of its 12-story lifts, leaving riders stranded upside-down.

Park spokeswoman Sydne Purvis said one of the ride's safety sensors, which are designed to stop the coaster for safety factors including hazardous weather conditions, was trigged.

"Yes, one of the many sensors on the ride sent an alert," Purvis told MySanAntonio.com.

The park did not disclose what caused the sensor to go off.

The ride resumed after about 45 minutes and the riders were able to return to solid ground.