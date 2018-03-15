Origins of loose horse wandering Maryland road a mystery

March 15 (UPI) -- Police in Maryland said they were surprised -- and a little confused -- to find a loose horse wandering in a road in the early morning.

The Frederick Police Department said officers were called to Old Camp/Route 40 early Thursday on a report of a loose horse and officers arrived to find the equine wandering alone in traffic.

The department posted photos of officers waiting with the "sweet girl" after summoning Frederick County Animal Control to the scene.

Police are asking for the public's help to find the owner of the apparently escaped animal.