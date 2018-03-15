Home / Odd News

Origins of loose horse wandering Maryland road a mystery

By Ben Hooper  |  March 15, 2018 at 2:15 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

March 15 (UPI) -- Police in Maryland said they were surprised -- and a little confused -- to find a loose horse wandering in a road in the early morning.

The Frederick Police Department said officers were called to Old Camp/Route 40 early Thursday on a report of a loose horse and officers arrived to find the equine wandering alone in traffic.

The department posted photos of officers waiting with the "sweet girl" after summoning Frederick County Animal Control to the scene.

Police are asking for the public's help to find the owner of the apparently escaped animal.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Python rescued after being spotted clinging to moving bus Python rescued after being spotted clinging to moving bus
Blimp tows water skier into Guinness Book of World Records Blimp tows water skier into Guinness Book of World Records
Man dressed as Elsa pushes Boston police wagon out of snowbank Man dressed as Elsa pushes Boston police wagon out of snowbank
Police: Marvel fan spotted his $1.4M collection for sale online Police: Marvel fan spotted his $1.4M collection for sale online
Florida fishermen encounter massive great white shark Florida fishermen encounter massive great white shark