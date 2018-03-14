Rescuers corral loose horse strolling down Connecticut road

March 14 (UPI) -- A loose horse taking a late night run down a Connecticut road was captured by animal rescuers and received a police escort as it was walked a mile to a local stable.

The Durham Animal Response Team said in a Facebook post that Connecticut State Police contacted the group at 3:02 a.m. Wednesday to request help with a horse spotted taking a solo stroll in the road.

"Fortunately when we arrived at the scene, the horse was calm and manageable," the Facebook post said.

The team was able to get a hold of the animal and contact a local stable, which agreed to take the equine in for the night.

"We walked a little over a mile with a police escort to the barn. It was determined this was best since the horse was manageable and our trailer would take 25-30minutes to arrive on scene," DART said in the post.

DART was able to get in contact with the horse's owner a short time later and arrangements were made for the horse to return home Wednesday morning.

"Thank you to Whitney Ridge Stables for your quick response and open arms, to Stephanie Alexandra for directing the police to us, and the CSP for caring for our four legged friends when they need you," the Facebook post said.