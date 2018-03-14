Police: Marvel fan spotted his $1.4M collection for sale online

March 14 (UPI) -- Police in California said two men were arrested on burglary charges after a man discovered his $1.4 million collection of Marvel super hero memorabilia for sale online.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office said the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department responded Feb. 22 to a storage facility where a man discovered his collection of Marvel collectibles had been stolen after he was made aware that some of his items were listed for sale online.

Investigators contacted the online seller for more information about the items, which included props from Marvel's super hero films, and identified Ian Florez, 35, as a suspect.

Florez was arrested by sheriff's deputies Feb. 24 in connection with the theft as well as other outstanding warrants. He was booked into the West Valley Detention Center.

The sheriff's office said further investigation identified Matthew Rinke, 37, as a second suspect and he was detained in a traffic stop March 7 after leaving his home.

Detectives served a search warrant at a storage facility where Rinke had rented a unit and discovered $1.4 million worth of Marvel collectibles reported stolen by the victim.

Rinke, who deputies said also had outstanding warrants, was arrested and booked into the West Valley Detention Center.

The suspects were each ordered held in lieu of $25,000 bail.