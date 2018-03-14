Home / Odd News

Overturned semi truck covers highway in liquid egg yolk

By Ben Hooper  |  March 14, 2018 at 12:30 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

March 14 (UPI) -- A stretch of Pennsylvania highway was closed for cleaning when an overturned tractor-trailer covered the roadway in liquid egg yolk.

Crews were summoned to the westbound lanes of Interstate 76, aka the Schuylkill Expressway, on Tuesday afternoon after the truck overturned about 1:30 p.m. in King of Prussia.

The trailer spilled its load of liquid egg yolks, covered the roadway in a gooey yellow mess.

Authorities reported the lanes were reopened in mid-afternoon, after crews up-righted the truck and cleared the slippery egg from the roadway.

No injuries were reported from the egg-cident.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Florida fishermen encounter massive great white shark Florida fishermen encounter massive great white shark
Former zoo worker charged after taking venomous snakes home Former zoo worker charged after taking venomous snakes home
Excavator used to free baby elephant from swamp Excavator used to free baby elephant from swamp
Woman claims second $20,000 jackpot from Kansas Lottery Woman claims second $20,000 jackpot from Kansas Lottery
Great white shark finishes boaters' discarded lunch Great white shark finishes boaters' discarded lunch