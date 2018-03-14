Overturned semi truck covers highway in liquid egg yolk

March 14 (UPI) -- A stretch of Pennsylvania highway was closed for cleaning when an overturned tractor-trailer covered the roadway in liquid egg yolk.

Crews were summoned to the westbound lanes of Interstate 76, aka the Schuylkill Expressway, on Tuesday afternoon after the truck overturned about 1:30 p.m. in King of Prussia.

The trailer spilled its load of liquid egg yolks, covered the roadway in a gooey yellow mess.

Authorities reported the lanes were reopened in mid-afternoon, after crews up-righted the truck and cleared the slippery egg from the roadway.

No injuries were reported from the egg-cident.