Man dressed as Elsa pushes Boston police wagon out of snowbank

March 14 (UPI) -- A Boston man who dressed as Disney heroine Elsa for a snowy night out ended up coming to a rescue of a police wagon that became stuck in a snowbank.

Chris Haynes, who was having a drink Tuesday evening at The Gallows pub in the city's South End, took out his phone and recorded video when a fellow diner, a man dressed as Frozen's Queen Elsa, ran outside to offer some help pushing a Boston Police wagon that became stuck in the snow.

Hayes posted the video to Facebook, where it quickly went viral.

Elsa was later unmasked as Jason Triplett, 37, who said he decided to go out drinking as the snow queen because staying in during the blizzard was giving him cabin fever.

Triplett downplayed his feat and said he doesn't expect his viral fame to last.

"Everyone will be over it by noon," Triplett told People.com. "But if this is my 15 minutes, I would like to leverage it to meet Adam Rippon."