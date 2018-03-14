Human cannonball record broken to celebrate Xbox game

March 14 (UPI) -- A veteran performer was launched 194 feet and 8 inches by a massive cannon modeled after an Xbox game to break a Guinness World Record.

David Smith Jr., aka "The Bullet" broke his own Guinness World Record for human cannonball distance on Tuesday when he was launched from a cannon modeled after a weapon from upcoming pirate-themed Xbox game Sea of Thieves.

The attempt was witnessed by a Guinness official at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., and was found to have beaten Smith's own record of 193 feet and 8.8 inches, which he set during and appearance on Italian TV show Lo Show Dei Record.

The record-setting event was sponsored by Xbox and livestreamed on the console's Mixer Xbox Channel.

Smith previously set the world record for human cannonball -- greatest height achieved when he was launched 85 feet into the air in California City, Calif., on July 8, 2013.