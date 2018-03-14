Bald eagle swoops down to steal ice fisherman's catch

March 14 (UPI) -- An ice fisherman in Vermont captured video of the moment a bald eagle swooped down and stole a fish from his catch pile.

The video, recorded Monday, shows the bald eagle swoop down onto the ice of the Connecticut River in Fairlee and use its talons to grab a fish that had been caught by the fisherman.

The eagle victoriously flies off with its ill-gotten gains.

The fisherman said eagles have stolen his fish before, but this was the first time he was able to catch such an incident on video.