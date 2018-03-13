Woman claims second $20,000 jackpot from Kansas Lottery

March 13 (UPI) -- A Kansas woman with a preference for a certain scratch-off lottery game had her loyalty pay off with a $20,000 prize -- her second such jackpot.

Amanda Newton of Solomon told Kansas Lottery officials she bought four $2 Double Bonus Crossword scratch-off tickets from the Kwik Shop store in Salina.

"I bought four tickets and gave two to my mom and kept two for myself. We always split the tickets that we buy. My first ticket was a $2 winner, and then the last one I scratched was the big one!" Newton said.

The "big one" was a $20,000 top prize. Newton said she is no stranger to the winner's circle -- she won her first $20,000 prize almost exactly seven years ago.

"This is the same time that I won previously, because it comes right before one of my sons' birthdays. This must be my lucky season." Newton said.

She said the money will go toward paying bills and funding a long-planned family vacation.

"We've really wanted to visit Yellowstone as a family, and now it looks like we'll be able to go. We're all very excited!" she said.