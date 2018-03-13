Rolled truck covers rural Oregon road in fertilizer

March 13 (UPI) -- Crews were summoned to a rural Oregon road when a truck carrying 1,500 gallons of fertilizer rolled over and sprung a leak.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said the truck was traveling on Vitae Springs Road South, southwest of Salem, when it rolled over and spilled some of its load of 1,500 gallons of fertilizer.

The sheriff's office said the driver was not injured in the crash.

The road was closed while crews were summoned to the scene to stop the leak and clean up the fertilizer that spilled out onto the road.