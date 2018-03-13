Neighbors asked to keep watch for escaped llama on the loose

March 13 (UPI) -- Residents of a British Columbia municipality are being asked to keep a lookout for an unusual missing pet -- a 2-year-old llama.

The ROAM - Reuniting Owners with Animals Missing group on Facebook said Sparkle the llama broke through a fence Sunday and fled from her owners' home in Highlands on Vancouver Island.

The group said Sparkle is new to the area.

Another missing pets group, FLED - Find Lost and Escaped Dogs Vancouver Island, said Sparkle in 2 years old and is brown with white spots. The group said Sparkles is known to like horse treats and carrots.

"Sparkle came with a friend, Angie, to be a mate for a llama who lost his mate last year, so he's been by himself," Sparkle's owner, Lavinia Stevens of Millstream Miniature Llamas, told CTV News. "We brought them up yesterday afternoon and they seemed quite happy, but I think something spooked Sparkle, and she went through the fence, across a neighbor's yard and onto Munn Road."

Stevens said Sparkle must have been spooked by something because she had to cross a rickety old bridge to get off the property.

"Normally they would never leave their friend," she said.