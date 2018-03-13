Flock of peacocks chase alleged thief in Florida

March 13 (UPI) -- A security camera in Florida captured the moment a man stealing a peacock was chased off by a flock of angry birds.

Virginia Jasper said the camera was rolling Sunday morning when the man drove up to her Coconut Grove home in a burgundy pickup truck.

The footage shows the man walking toward the flock of peacocks and chasing them in an attempt to grab one.

The man is eventually able to get his hands on one of the birds and starts to flee, with the rest of the peacocks turning to chase him as he gets away with one of their flock.

Miami Police Commander Freddie Cruz said an investigation has been opened into the theft.