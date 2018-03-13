Home / Odd News

Escaped bull leads police on chase in New York state

By Ben Hooper  |  March 13, 2018 at 9:24 AM
March 13 (UPI) -- A tense situation was caught on camera in New York state when an escaped bull was recaptured by police with help from the animal's owner.

Chemung police said the bull escaped Monday morning and ran loose through the area before its flight was halted by officers working with the owner.

Police said officers are familiar with the bull, which has escaped from its enclosure before.

No injuries were reported from the bull's time on the loose.

The capture went far quicker and more smoothly than a similar situation that unfolded last month in Las Vegas, where a 800-1,200 pound bull led police on a four hour chase through residential neighborhoods in the early morning before being corralled by an off-duty officer with livestock experience.

