Blind woman runs 81 miles on treadmill, breaks Guinness record

March 13 (UPI) -- A blind Irish runner broke her second Guinness World Record by running 81.09 miles on a treadmill in the span of 12 hours.

The record-keeping organization said Sinead Kane, who previously ran seven marathons in seven days to become the first blind female to complete a marathon on each continent, is headed to the record books a second time after she ran 81.09 miles in 12 hours at a treadmill at the Clayton Hotel Gym in Ireland.

Kane, who was born without irises, leaving her legally blind with only 5 percent vision, said she wanted to challenge preconceptions about disabilities.

Kane's run bested the previous record for greatest distance run by a female on a treadmill in 12 hours by 1.17 miles.