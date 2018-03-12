'World of Tanks' hosting tank-pulling world record attempt

March 12 (UPI) -- The makers of video game World of Tanks PC announced they are sponsoring an attempt to set a Guinness World Record for a single person pulling a tank.

Belarusian-Cypriot company Wargaming announced it is celebrating the upcoming launch of World of Tanks 1.0, a major update to the 7-year-old online game, by sponsoring a tank pulling event in partnership with Arnold Pro Strongman Australia, part of the Arnold Sports Festival founded by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The game makers said the tank pulling event will be held as part of the March 16-18 festival at the Melbourne Exhibition and Convention Center.

The "World of Tanks PC Tank Pull" will attempt to set a Guinness World Record by having a participating strongman pull an 8.8-ton tank at least 32.8 feet.

"With the completely remastered PC game, World of Tanks 1.0, set to launch soon, we wanted our 160 million players and new fans to get hyped up about this massive game update. Nothing is bigger than going for a tank pull Guinness World Records title!" said Alexander de Giorgio, World of Tanks' regional publishing director.

"We're calling on all Australians and New Zealanders to get behind the strongman attempting the world record and witness the true power of man versus tank," he said.